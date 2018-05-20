Five-star CB Chris Steele has 'really good' visit to UF, locks in official
Double-digit four-star prospects spent this Saturday getting more familiarized with what coach Dan Mullen and the Gators have to offer, but there was also a five-star cornerback in attendance for t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news