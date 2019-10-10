Dan Mullen's staff is in hot pursuit of several prospects residing at talent-rich Miami Palmetto, with a handful of those targets representing the class of 2021.

Rivals250 prospects Savion Collins, a Miami commit, and Leonard Taylor have been linked to the Gators more often as of late, but the highest-ranked target of the bunch is Corey Collier, Jr.

Labeled as a five-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Collier checks in as the nation's top-ranked cornerback in the class of 2021.