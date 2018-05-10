Five-star cornerback could officially visit Gators next weekend
Dan Mullen and the Gators are already slated to host over a handful of Rivals 250 prospects come next Saturday, but I'm told a five-star cornerback could end up making the trek out to Gainesville a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news