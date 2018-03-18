Many consider Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. all but a lock to stay home and sign with the home-town LSU Tigers.

That may eventually be the case, but for now the the No. 7 rated prospect in the Class of 2019 has a stated top six, which includes the Florida Gators.

To this point, he said that his main point of contact is Gators Recruiting Specialist David Bowen, who came with Dan Mullen from Mississippi State.

"Well, Florida, whenever I went I really liked the campus. I really liked the campus, and everything about it. The [current] coaches weren't there, but I'm good on my relationship with coach Bowen there right now, he sounds like a pretty cool dude. So, that's why they made it, because of relationships."

