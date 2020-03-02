ORLANDO, FL. -- A countless amount of blue-chip talent is expected to spend this Saturday in the city of Gainesville, as Dan Mullen's staff hosts their second junior day of the 2021 cycle.

The majority of UF's current class have already confirmed their plans for this weekend, and as expected, will have their recruiting caps tucked on as well. Several prospects will have the opportunity to spend quality one-on-one time with the staff, while others are expected to receive the red-carpet treatment, including Corey Collier, Jr.

