Five-star DB Hylton Stubbs flips from Miami to Florida after late visit

Curious about just how fluid college football recruiting can be?

Hylton Stubbs, the five-star safety out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High School, told Rivals on November 14 he was "riding with Miami" despite the amount of programs working to change his longstanding commitment.

On Sunday, the senior spent some time in Gainesville with his childhood favorite Florida Gators, which happen to be the hottest program in college football recruiting. By Monday, it was no secret that a flip to Billy Napier's program was in the works.

Stubbs confirmed as much and he now sits as not only a UF verbal commitment, but the highest-rated one at that.

"After an amazing visit to the University of Florida yesterday, I have decided to decommit from Miami and commit to the Gators," Stubbs told Rivals. "The main reason for this decision is my belief in the football program and the incredible opportunity to compete for a national championship.

"Coach Napier’s vision, leadership, and genuine approach stood out to me, and I’m confident he’s building something special in Gainesville. I’m excited to play for a coach who prioritizes development both on and off the field. Go Gators!"

A top 10 class looks like the floor for the program following a rapid rise up the ranks since mid November.