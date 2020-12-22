GatorsTerritory - Five-star DB Jaheim Singletary talks upcoming decision

"It was tough to get down to four schools, but I had thought about it a lot, and I know it is a life-changing decision, so I took it serious to get it down to four," said Singletary. "I went over things with my family, it took us a while to get there, but getting to 10 first, now to four, and soon I will be at one, I have taken the time I needed to."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On January 2, 2021, five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary plans to reveal his college choice. He is only a junior, but he has all the offers, and he feels he is ready to make his selection.

Singletary offered his thoughts on the schools the remain in contention.

CLEMSON: "Coach Reed is great at communicating, he is a great guy, and we always had that connection. Since he started recruiting Fred Davis, he has been recruiting me, getting to know me, and trying to get me at Clemson, so that connection I have with him is strong. He will call, he will check on the family, and he is just a great dude. There is more about Clemson, but he is a big part of it."

FLORIDA: "My head coach (OJ Small) played there, a lot of people around me are fans of Florida, and I have been there way more than any other school on my list, so there are a lot of things that put Florida on my list. I have known the coaches for a while, and how close they are to me has allowed me to get to know coach Gray, coach Mullen and most of the coaches there. It is easy to like Florida."

GEORGIA: "I went to camp at Georgia in 2019 and I love Kirby Smart. He got on me in camp, and that has stayed with me. I love how he pushes his players, how he knows my position and Georgia is a great program. If you want to make it to the next level based on a school teaching you how to work, Georgia is that school. Coach Smart is one of my favorite coaches."

OHIO STATE: "Ohio State offered me later than most, but they were honest about evaluating me, they kept it real from beginning, and even though they offered me later, they have been recruiting me just as long as the others. They have history at defensive back, coach Coombs is a great coach and we have a strong relationship. I know Shaun Wade well too, and he has given me a lot of insight on the program."

We are just over a week away from making a decision.

"I am just chopping it up with my family now, and we are still talking things out, making sure of everything and I will be ready. It has approached fast, each school is talking to me almost daily and I am getting down to roots of it all with my family. I wouldn't say I know yet, but I am close."

Each school makes a strong case according to the no. 2 player in Florida, and he could see himself at each program, so how will he select the right one?

"It is about mom," said Singletary. "My mom has a great feel for this. I am not basing my decision off my mom's feelings, but I know she will help. I will hear her, see where her heart is, and that will be a big factor for me.

"It is my decision, and she will support me no matter which school it is, but she talks to these coaches too, she knows how I feel, so what her heart says will help me a lot at the end."