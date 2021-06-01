OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

The top-ranked prospect on the University of Florida's campus on Tuesday was Mykel Williams, the No. 1 strong-side defensive end on Rivals.

The five-star prospect previously dished out a top 10 that didn't include Dan Mullen's program, but that didn't prevent him from taking a closer look at what the SEC East school has to offer from multiple angles.