Five-star DT Walter Nolen includes the Florida Gators in top five

"They're top three," Nolen said of the Gators after his official. "I can picture myself in the blue and orange. Being able to talk with the coaches and actually being able to meet the staff (was great)."

After visiting Gainesville twice in June, it is no surprise the out-of-state defensive lineman included the Gators in his shortened list. Defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel Kevin Bolden pushed all the right buttons with Nolen on his June 4-6 official visit, leaving a lasting impression on the Tennessee native.

The second-ranked defensive tackle in the 2022 class has shifted his full attention to Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

After summer visits to Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, five-star prospect Walter Nolen has decided to cut his top eight down to five, trimming Ohio State, Oregon and USC off his list.

Not long after his official, Nolen stopped by Gainesville again while on his way to IMG Academy for the Under Armour Future 50 camp.

Earlier this week, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising senior told Corey Bender of Gators Territory he is “unsure” whether he will be able to attend Florida's Friday Night Lights camp on July 30. Either way, Nolen will likely make another round of visits before making a final decision.

If Nolen does make the trip in late July, he will get a chance to reaffirm his feelings about Florida after nearly pulling himself off the market following his three-day stay in Gainesville.

UF remains consistent in its efforts to land the sixth-ranked player overall, especially with the upcoming departures along the defensive line, but they must fend off additional top schools to land a gem in the defensive trenches.

Additional schools in the thick of his recruitment include Michigan, as family ties are close with the program in Ann Arbor. Nolen officially visited the Wolverines last month as well, getting a better look at what they have to offer compared to the rest of the SEC teams among his top five.

Nolen also made pit stops to Alabama and Georgia, both of which are courting the five-star relentlessly.

After a string of visits in the late summer, Nolen could make a commitment before beginning his senior season.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.