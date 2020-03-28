OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Despite already being committed to UF, Tyreak Sapp continues to be prioritized by the nation's elite and plans to eventually journey out to additional campuses as well. In fact, the coronavirus pandemic recently forced him to cancel itinerary for the spring.

Sapp, a five-star defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, caught up with GatorsTerritory to break down where things stand with the Gators, his relationship with Dan Mullen, the two additional schools expected to receive visits, and much more.