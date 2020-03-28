News More News
Five-star Gators commit Tyreak Sapp is keeping the door cracked open

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender

Despite already being committed to UF, Tyreak Sapp continues to be prioritized by the nation's elite and plans to eventually journey out to additional campuses as well. In fact, the coronavirus pandemic recently forced him to cancel itinerary for the spring.

Sapp, a five-star defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, caught up with GatorsTerritory to break down where things stand with the Gators, his relationship with Dan Mullen, the two additional schools expected to receive visits, and much more.

