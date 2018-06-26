Five-star class of 2019 power forward Aidan Igiehon , out of Lawrence Woodmere (NY) Academy, has taken the next step with his recruitment and narrowed his list of college suitors to a group of ten.

Currently ranked the No. 23 prospect in the Rivals150 – and a top-10 power forward prospect – Stewart cut his college list to Florida , Georgetown, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Kentucky, St. John’s, Georgia, Stanford, Louisville and Pittsburgh. The announcement was made by the Team Rio Twitter account.

Through eight Under Armour Association games, Igiehon is averaging 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the field – all two-point field goal attempts.

Igiehon, who is travel teammates with five-star Florida targets Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis, was offered by the Gators in April just as his stock was rising.