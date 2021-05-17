 Five-star LB Shawn Murphy has two visits set and more in the works
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-17 12:22:18 -0500') }} football

Five-star LB Shawn Murphy has two visits set and more in the works

Shawn Murphy
Shawn Murphy
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star Shawn Murphy isn’t rushing his recruitment. The Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker is taking his time and really getting to know the coaches and programs. Murphy, who has a top eight of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State, is planning a busy June and teams from coast to coast are trying to get him on campus.

*****

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

