Five-star offensive tackle will spend his Saturday in Gainesville
Although they won't be permitted to speak with any football personnel due to the NCAA dead period, a flurry of prospects plan to attend Florida's regular season finale against LSU on Saturday.
One of those targets is a five-star and top-20 prospect in the class of 2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news