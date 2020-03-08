News More News
Five-star OL on Florida's standing in his recruitment: 'They're up there.'

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

A boatload of blue-chip prospects stepped foot on UF's campus on Saturday, but one of those players — Cochran (Ga.) product Amarius Mims — stood out from the rest.

Not only does Mims check in at a massive 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, he is also a five-star recruit and the second-ranked overall junior on Rivals.

Florida picked up their recruiting along the offensive line late in the 2020 cycle by signing in-state targets Issiah Walker and Joshua Braun, but getting Mims on board would certainly take things to another level.

After attending their junior day, Mims told GatorsTerritory that o-line coach John Hevesy and Dan Mullen focused on his ability to make an immediate impact if he chooses the program.

"It was great," Mims said of his visit. "It was good getting to talk to coach Hevesy and coach Mullen. Talking about how much they need an offensive tackle.

{{ article.author_name }}