Five-star defender knows of just one official visit, and that's Florida

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
One of the nation's can't-miss recruits for the class of 2020 is fresh off his second trip to the University of Florida, with a third visit likely to take place as well.

Sav'ell Smalls, the nation's top-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals, recently included the Gators in his top 12 and returned to Gainesville this weekend as well.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Smalls, along with several dozen all across the country, journeyed out to the Sunshine State this weekend in order to take part in the Adidas 7-on-7 National Championship.

