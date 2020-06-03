News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 09:52:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star OT Julian Armella is feeling the love from the Florida Gators

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella has yet to serve up a list of top contenders, but considering his ranking and the proximity advantages, it's no surprise the Sunshine State programs are already going all in for his services.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}