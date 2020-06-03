Five-star OT Julian Armella is feeling the love from the Florida Gators
Five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella has yet to serve up a list of top contenders, but considering his ranking and the proximity advantages, it's no surprise the Sunshine State programs are already going all in for his services.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news