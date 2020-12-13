Five-star OT Tristan Leigh sees opportunity with Dan Mullen and the Gators
Five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh made his way to the Swamp for Saturday's game against LSU to get another in-depth look at what the Gators have to offer ahead of his next month's commitment date.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news