News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 16:12:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star pass catcher in the 2022 cycle details offer from the Gators

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Even though college coaches are unable to host prospects on campus over the next two months or take advantage of the spring evaluation period, UF's work on the recruiting trail has not come to a halt.

Dan Mullen's staff is not letting up on their pursuit of priority targets in the 2021 cycle, and are also beginning to jump into the mix for some players in next year's class.

The most recent recipient of an offer from Florida is five-star pass catcher Luther Burden, who was informed of the good news on Wednesday.

"I was really excited," Burden told GatorsTerritory. "It's a dream come true to have a big school like that coming to recruit me. I just feel real good about that."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}