Five-star pass catcher in the 2022 cycle details offer from the Gators
Even though college coaches are unable to host prospects on campus over the next two months or take advantage of the spring evaluation period, UF's work on the recruiting trail has not come to a halt.
Dan Mullen's staff is not letting up on their pursuit of priority targets in the 2021 cycle, and are also beginning to jump into the mix for some players in next year's class.
The most recent recipient of an offer from Florida is five-star pass catcher Luther Burden, who was informed of the good news on Wednesday.
"I was really excited," Burden told GatorsTerritory. "It's a dream come true to have a big school like that coming to recruit me. I just feel real good about that."
