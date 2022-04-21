Five-Star QB Recaps Florida Visit: Top 5 National Recruit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Five-Star QB Recaps trip to The SwampOne of the top signal callers in America checks in from Carlsbad (CA) and his name is Julian Sayin. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback recaps his unofficial vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news