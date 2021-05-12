 GatorsTerritory - 5-star signee Kowacie Reeves Jr. gearing up for arrival in Gainesville
5-star signee Kowacie Reeves Jr. gearing up for arrival in Gainesville

Corey Bender
Nearly 30 of the nation's elite basketball prospects recently invade Memphis, Tennessese to take part in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, with one being five-star University of Florida signee, Kowacie Reeves Jr.

During his brief stay in the Volunteer State, Reeves was put to the test during a flurry of drills and scrimmages and walked away fully knowing he benefited from the rare experience of battling against the cream of the crop.

"It's been a great week; definitely a memorable one I'll be able to look back and reflect on because of the high-level of competition and the everyday competitiveness," Reeves told Rivals' Woody Wommack. "Everybody was just as impressive as they were on camera in person. Everybody is out here competing at a high level and are great players at the end of the day."

Reeves, the nation's seventh-ranked shooting guard, has a reputation for shooting the lights out from deep and is also an explosive athlete when getting out on the break. Those parts of his game are always on full display, but the Iverson Classic allowed him to showcase additional traits that are typically overlooked at times.

"Probably my ball-handling skills," Reeves said. "I'm usually a catch-and-shoot guy, run off screens type of guy, but I've been working on my one-on-one type of game here. I'm going to keep just trying to get better."

When Reeves was navigating through the recruiting process, there was not much drama to go along with it. Florida was the first school to offer him a scholarship and really prioritized him for much of his prep career. The Gators were sitting atop his list during that time as well.

Additional schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Arkansas also extended offers, but it was the familiarity in Gainesville that ultimately convinced Reeves to team up with Mike White's program.

"I'm just ready for the moment," Reeves said when asked about his arrival on campus. "I've been preparing myself, and also, I'm going down there without a feeling of entitlement just ready to work. I'm just going to work like I'm the last guy on the roster and work my way up."

If all goes as planned, the Macon (Ga.) Westside star will be relocating and starting his new journey roughly a month and a half from now.

"I plan to go the second summer session, which starts on June 28, so I move in the day of June 22," Reeves said.

