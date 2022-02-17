Standout CB Setting Visits - 2nd Visit to UF
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Standout CB Setting VisitsArguably the top player on the board, regardless of position, checks in from Phenix City (AL) Glenwood, and his name is AJ Harris. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback has a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news