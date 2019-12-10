Five-star TE's coach says in-home visit with Mullen was 'very informative'
The recent success of sophomore pass catcher Kyle Pitts, who is up to 51 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns on the season, obviously gave Florida a versatile weapon capable of presenting mismatches this year.
Pitts' contributions to the team's offense is undeniable, but his production in 2019 is also helping the Gators in their recruitment of a few tight ends, most notably Darnell Washington.
On Sunday night, Dan Mullen and Ron English made the trek to Las Vegas (Nv.) to conduct an in-home visit with the prized five-star prospect.
According to David Hill, Washington's mentor and assistant coach at Desert Pines High School, Mullen pointed to his success with tight ends like Pitts as the main selling point in their conversation.
