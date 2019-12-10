The recent success of sophomore pass catcher Kyle Pitts, who is up to 51 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns on the season, obviously gave Florida a versatile weapon capable of presenting mismatches this year.

Pitts' contributions to the team's offense is undeniable, but his production in 2019 is also helping the Gators in their recruitment of a few tight ends, most notably Darnell Washington.

