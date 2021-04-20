Five-star WR Brandon Inniss opens up on his recruitment
DORAL, Fla. — Brandon Inniss put together quite the weekend, capturing WR MVP honors at Sunday’s RCS stop in Miami and also securing an invitation to this summer’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Befor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news