The Gators just wrapped up their first visit weekend of the open period, and to say it was loaded with talent would be an understatement.

Gainesville was buzzing with anticipation as UF hosted nearly a dozen Rivals250 prospects as well as several other top targets to kick things off, and early returns indicate they knocked it out of the park.

With that being said, Gators Territory breaks down the five takeaways from the talent-loaded weekend in the Swamp.