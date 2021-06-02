OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

For the first time since March of 2020, recruits are able to set foot on college campuses to meet with coaches and tour the facilities.

It has been a long time coming with campuses across the country set to be packed during the month of June. Florida is one of the schools that wasted no time getting prospects on campus, as Dan Mullen's staff rolled out the Summer Kickoff BBQ on Tuesday.

With a plethora of targets in Gainesville for the majority of the day, Gators Territory was able to catch up with several of them to get their thoughts on the event and where Florida stands in their recruitment.

We take a look at five takeaways from the event and how the Gators have positioned themselves moving forward.