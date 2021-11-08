Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

The University of Florida soaked up all the headlines on Sunday evening, as the program opted to part ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Many believed these changes were likely to take place after the season, but Saturday's loss to the Gamecocks accelerated those moves with Dan Mullen under much scrutiny and UF checking in with a 4-5 record. Remaining on the schedule are home games against Samford and Florida State and an away matchup against Missouri.

With that being said, moves like this could end up having implications on the recruiting trail as well, especially with the Early Signing Period roughly a month away.

If I was on Florida's staff, here are five prospects in the 2022 class I would have contacted right away and continue to prioritize right away.