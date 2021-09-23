Five Tennessee players to know ahead of Saturday's meeting with Florida

The Gators are set to square off against SEC East rival Tennessee on Saturday in their first divisional game of the year. The Vols are equipped with a 2-1 record but have quite a few question marks on both sides of the ball. Their two wins came against teams that were far inferior, with the loss coming against the lone Power Five school they have played this year in Pittsburgh. If Tennessee is going to be able to pull off the upset in the Swamp, they will need to get major contributions from some key players. Gators Territory breaks down who we think those players might be.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker

© Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hooker, the Virginia Tech transfer, didn’t start out the season as the starter but looks to have stepped up and into that role with his play over the first three weeks of the season. He leads the Volunteers in passing with 392 yards through the air and has completed passes at a 70.2 percent clip. He has accounted for five touchdowns and just one interception so far on the year. He is also a very capable runner, checking in as the team's third leading rusher with 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Hooker has been impressively accurate thus far in the season and much better than Joe Milton, who was named the starter to open the season. Tennessee hasn’t announced who will start against the Gators, although it should be Hooker. If he doesn’t start, he will see the field at some point.

Safety Theo Jackson

© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jackson is a fifth-year COVID senior who is the veteran leader of the Vols' defense at safety. He leads Tennessee in almost all major defensive categories, racking up 25 tackles that includes six tackles for loss and one and a half sacks. He also has four passes deflected but has yet to record an interception. He plays in the box a lot, which explains why he is the team leader in tackles. Emory Jones has thrown at least one interception in every game this year, and Jackson is certainly someone who will be looking to take advantage of any opportunity presented to force a turnover.

Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr.

© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The sixth-year senior is a dynamic pass catcher, although his numbers for this season haven’t really reflected that. He is also able to get the ball in his hands as a returner for the Vols. Jones leads the team in receiving yards with six catches on the year for 96 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned seven kicks and three punts for an average of 28.1 yards and 10.7 yards per return, respectively. Velus will be looking to make a big play whenever the ball is in his hands to spark something for Tennessee.

Running Back Tiyon Evans

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Evans is a junior-college transfer who has taken over the starting running back spot for the Volunteers. He leads the team in carries and yards with 31 carries for 157 yards for a solid 5.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns. He is not much of a receiving threat, having only caught the ball one time on the season for three yards but is a load to bring down in the run game. At 5-foot-11 220 pounds, Evans can run through arm tackles and shows some good wiggle to make defenders miss in the open field.

Quarterback Joe Milton

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC