Five Tennessee players to watch
After sealing a comeback win over Kentucky, No. 9 Florida will host unranked Tennessee for the first home SEC game of the season.The Volunteers are coming off of a dominating 45-0 victory over Chat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news