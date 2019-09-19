News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 15:04:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Tennessee players to watch

Tanner Dennie • GatorsTerritory
Staff

After sealing a comeback win over Kentucky, No. 9 Florida will host unranked Tennessee for the first home SEC game of the season.The Volunteers are coming off of a dominating 45-0 victory over Chat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}