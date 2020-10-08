GatorsTerritory - Five Texas A&M players to watch against the Gators

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020 Heading into Florida’s highly-anticipated game with Texas A&M, GatorsTerritory takes a look at five possible impact players to watch as the Aggies try to defend Kyle Field when the Gators come to town. With just four overall matchups between the two programs, the history is not extensive, but it's worth noting the away team has won each of the last two matchups. Florida will look to continue that trend on Saturday, and a big part of making sure that happens will be trying to limit the effects of these five players.

Ainias Smith

From what I have seen from Smith this year, he looks to be A&M’s most explosive offensive weapon. The former wide receiver turned running back has caught eight passes this season and has made the most of his opportunities, racking up 150 yards and taking two of them for touchdowns. He is A&M’s leading receiver and second leading rusher to this point. I expect Jimbo Fisher to try and get Smith the ball out in space against Florida’s linebackers, who have had some trouble in coverage this season.

Kellen Mond

If you read my portion of the roundtable from Wednesday, you know I am not overly high on Kellen like some are, but he is a quarterback in a Jimbo Fisher ran-offense so you have to make sure you give him some respect. Mond has thrown for 507 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in his two games this year, with the one pick being returned for a touchdown. And though he hasn’t used his legs a lot to this point in the season, Mond is also a very capable runner, racking up over 500 yards on the ground a season ago. The Gators will have to account for his ability to extend plays and even take off, which is something Todd Grantham and Florida have struggled with in the past.

Buddy Johnson

Johnson, who is on both the Nagurski and Butkus Award watch lists, led the Aggies with 77 tackles a season ago and has carried that over into this season with a team-high 19 tackles through two games. He will be a big part of A&M’s defense on Saturday, as they try to make the Gators one dimensional to help out a young and depleted secondary. The senior leader has shown the ability to both diagnose plays quickly and make plays in the run game, as well as cover from the linebacker spot. In order for A&M to pull off the upset, Johnson will have to construct a big outing.

Leon Neal Jr.

With the inexperience in Texas A&M's secondary, I am willing to bet O’Neal will get the unfortunate job of trying to cover Kyle Pitts. I am a big fan of Leon’s game and believe he’s one of the better safeties in the SEC. He is a big, physical, aggressive DB who likes to come downhill and hit. He is third on the team in tackles, second in tackles for loss, and tied for the team lead in interceptions. If A&M is able to slow down the freight train who is Kyle Pitts, I believe O’Neal will have a lot to do with it. I am very interested to see that matchup, which is why O’Neal is on this list.

