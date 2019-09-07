GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is headed into SEC play undefeated. The Gators beat UT Martin 45-0 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Although the Gators were expected to win against the Skyhawks, we did learn a few things about Dan Mullen's side in the victory.

1. Gators safety Shawn Davis made his case for more playing time

Jeawon Taylor was ruled out of the game due to injury, which meant Shawn Davis received the nod to start on Saturday. Although one can argue that Davis earned the start in his own right, injury or no injury, this was a great opportunity for the South Florida native - and one he took.

Davis was physical, aggressive and in the right position most of the night. Davis first play of the game was a tackle for a loss and he never took his foot off the pedal. He ended the night with six tackles (two solos) before coming off the field.

2. The offensive line is a work in progress

Florida's pass blocking was good on Saturday. The offensive line seemed to give Feleipe Franks plenty of time to throw, however, John Hevesy's men have yet to find the consistency in the run game.

The Gators ran for 231 yards on 38 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, most of those coming in the second half.

There were some holes created by the offensive line, however, not what you would want against UT-Martin.

Then when the second team unit came on in the fourth quarter it was clear why the starting unit stayed on the field a lot longer.

Gators redshirt freshman, Emory Jones saw a lot of pressure with the second team line in front of him. This continues to be the big concern with the Florida offensive line. How big of a gap is there between the first and second team line? What happens if there is an injury to a member of that first team group?

3. Jacob Copeland deserves more touches

I was going to add a note on Feleipe Franks and his performance here, but I decided to go with my thoughts on Jacob Copeland.

Franks did do well in this game, no doubt about it, however, this game was more about seeing the youngsters in action and Copeland demonstrated what type of talent he can be.

He demonstrated his explosive speed on a jet sweep where he went for 15 yards. Copeland finished the night with 23 yards and one touchdown on three catches, while picking up 15 yards on the ground.

At the time of publishing, not much is known about Kadarius Toney's injury. The Florida wide receiver left the field in visible pain in the first half. If Toney's injury is serious, Copeland could very well see his playing time increase.

4.The freshmen corners are impressive

The Swamp went quiet when CJ Henderson went down in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his left leg. It is no secret that Florida lacks experienced depth at corner with Trey Dean at STAR, however, UF does also have great young talent at the position.

In the game against the Skyhawks, we were able to see Chester Kimbrough, Jaydon Hill, and Kaiir Elam in action. Kimbrough recorded three tackles quickly, including two solo, while Hill came on with about seven minutes to go in the first half, took on the block, broke free to make the tackle on the receiver screen, and then followed that up with an impressive pass break up on third down. Hill finished with four tackles.

Fast forward to the second half and Elam recorded his first tackle when he stepped in for Henderson on the first defensive drive of the half. The South Florida native also saved the shutout by picking off the Skyhawks quarterback in the fourth quarter.

Henderson was seen on crutches and wearing a boot on his left foot. How long will he be out? The good news there could be another first year defensive back ready to make a name for themselves.

5. Plenty of depth on the edge

Just like at corner, Florida does have a lot of young talent on the edge that could help Todd Grantham down the line. Everyone knows that UF has some depth concerns at defensive tackle, so we can essentially see Zach Carter move inside if needed.

UF already has an older player in Jeremiah Moon, however, Khris Bogle demonstrated he is ready for the bigger stage. The freshman recorded five tackles on the night.