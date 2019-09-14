Florida football escaped Lexington with the 29-21 win over Kentucky in what would be a costly win.

The Gators were behind for most of the game and saw its starting quarterback, Feleipe Franks go down in the third quarter with what looked like a horrible injury.

But UF fought back to claim the road win.

Kyle Trask demonstrates poise in win

Kyle Trask had to come into the game after Franks was carted off the field and you cannot heap enough praise on Trask's composure.

Trask was poised as he connected with some difficult throws to help lead a Florida comeback that saw the visitors score 19 unanswered points.

Trask went 9-of-13 for 126 yards and a rushing touchdown to help the Gators take the 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback's maturity on the field, along with his decision-making, is good news since Franks' injury could sideline the quarterback for the rest of the season.

The run game still needs help

Trask will need some help from his men up front, however.

The Gators continue to struggle on the ground. The Florida offensive line failed to create any push against the Kentucky defense on Saturday night. Florida only managed 20 yards on the ground in the first half, averaging 1.4 yards per carry.

In the end, Florida finished with 138 yards on the ground, averaging 5.1 yard per carry.

That is not a good enough in SEC play.

Prior to Franks' injury in the third quarter, the offensive line forced the signal-caller into throws. Although Franks' interception was his mistake, his fumble late in the first half was due to Chris Bleich and Jean Delance both whiffing on their assignments.

The offensive line needs to step it up if the Gators want to take the next step.

Lost the battle on the line of scrimmage

The Kentucky offensive line was able to get to the second level and make plays happen against Florida's defensive front.

The Wildcats went 8-for-12 on third down and amassed 407 yards of offense, rushing for 140 yards.

On Kentucky's first offensive drive, the home side had seven plays of five yards or more on an 11-play, 54-yard touchdown drive.



To be fair to the UF defensive line, the Florida secondary also had an uneven night, with missed tackles and missed coverages, however, the problems started up front.

Shawn Davis is the bright spot

The Gators safety has been a nice bright spot for the Florida defense. Davis recorded two picks against the Wildcats, both coming when the Wildcats were moving the ball well.

The South Florida native brings a nice combination of aggression and athleticism. The question is why has he not earned more of the reps?

Davis saw more reps after Donovan Stiner's targeting ejection. Why not before? What was he benched after his first pick?

Davis also recorded four tackles on the night.

Kyle Pitts is a grown man

The Florida tight end may need some help in his blocking, but Kyle Pitts is a grown man in the passing game and was a mismatch problem for the Wildcats.

In the fourth quarter, Pitts was able to haul in a ball from Trask and take it for 30 yards, outmuscling several defenders for the extra yardage.

This was the first time this season Florida really utilized the tight end in the passing game and the sophomore took full advantage. Pitts finished the game with 63 yards on four catches.

Some questionable play calling?

It is fair to say that the play calling has seen better days?

This was probably not the best clock management by Dan Mullen to end the game with the head coach deciding to wait to take a time out with a little over a minute to go. However, that was not the only thing that was questionable for Florida.

Mullen went for two failed point conversions twice, once pretty early in the game, while he also called for a screen when Florida was facing a 3rd-and-11 late in the second half.