GatorsTerritory - Five thoughts from Florida's 37-34 loss to LSU

The Florida Gators knew what they had to do in order to play for a National Championship, or at least they should have.

In his pre-game meeting with the ESPN production crew on Friday Dan Mullen said he thought the Gators would get into the College Football Playoff even if they lost to LSU but beat Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

That’s not going to be the case unless Florida can somehow wash the stink of losing to a 24-point underdog, 3-5, now 4-5 LSU Tiger team, and beat Alabama by 30.

When asked about those comments after the game, Mullen decided to take a jab at Ohio State, who has played just five games this season, rather than take responsibility for the way his team looked on Saturday night.

“I know we've played 10 games, OK. So I guess probably the best thing to do would have been to play fewer games because you seem to get rewarded for not playing this year in college football. But I tell you what, I give our guys a lot of credit,” Mullen said. “ The competitors our guys are, that they want to go out there and compete every single week. That we've faced a lot of injuries, we've faced a lot of adversity, we've played short-handed a lot of games. And we have no control. We have no control over anything but whether or not we win next week. That's all we can control. We win next week, we're SEC champs. I can't control more than that. That is all we control, and I guess that's a good question for the committee. That's their deal with what's important. But I tell you what, I'm proud of our guys of how they faced through everything, played a 10-game SEC schedule, played beat up, played short-handed a bunch of these games this year.”

Florida looked like a team that knew they were 24-point favorites. They looked like a team that expected to roll the ball out on the field and that would be enough. They didn’t account for LSU wanting to come in and ruin Florida’s season while making its own.

The Gators have been slow starters but they never woke up on Saturday. They looked like a team that didn’t care about beating LSU, and that’s probably because their head coach didn’t seem to think this game mattered much either.