Five Thoughts from the Gators loss to Missouri

Missouri's all-black uniforms might have served as pallbearer uniforms for the Dan Mullen tenure at the University of Florida.

The 24-23 loss to Missouri should be the last straw on a shockingly quick fall from grace for Dan Mullen at Florida.

Just 14 months ago the Gators were a top-five team. They had a Heisman hopeful in Kyle Trask. They had the future John Mackey Award winner in Kyle Pitts. They had a human highlight reel in Kadarius Toney. They had just clobbered Georgia.

It seems like so long ago now.

This Florida team has lost seven consecutive one-possession games but more importantly, they've lost their way under Dan Mullen's leadership.

The Gators will now need a win over 5-6 Florida State to even make a bowl game, although their high APR ranking could potentially get them a bid at even 5-7.

Florida's issues on Saturday night were the same that we've seen all season. It's easy to say that when the issues are so numerous and. Florida was penalized nine times for 80 yards. A false start, coming out of a timeout, gave Missouri a first down when it was 4th and 1. A defensive holding call erased an interception. A false start on fourth down made the Gators have to punt rather than going for it.

Missouri came into this game with the nation's 129th ranked rushing defense. There are only 130 FBS teams. Florida ran for just 93 yards.

I don't know how to make a case for Dan Mullen to return in 2022. You could say he has a generational talent at quarterback in Anthony Richardson. He could be Cam Newton or Dak Prescott but, Mullen said Richardson was hurt again this week in practice and he didn't play a single snap against Missouri. You could say that a new stand-alone football facility — that will finally bring the Gators up to snuff with their rivals in terms of facilities — will help in recruiting. Mullen could point to Scott Stricklin even being the athletic director at Florida because of the job Mullen did winning at Mississippi State, a place that is historically impossible to win at the level that Mullen did.

I don't know that it will or should be enough.