Perfect Game announced on Monday that the Perfect Game All-American Classic will take place on Friday, Sept. 4. in Oklahoma City. This is the first time in the 12 years of the PG All-American Classic that it will not be played at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Since 2003, the Perfect Game All-American Classic has had many of the top players in baseball participate in the game, including Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor, Gerrit Cole and many others.

The rosters will be split up into two teams as one team will represent the east and the other team will represent the west. The rosters will be announced on Friday night at 7pm EST, and the Florida Gators should be well represented at the game.

On Perfect Game, the Gators have the second-ranked recruiting class in the country only behind the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Here are five 2021 Florida commits who could be selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

1. RHP Andrew Painter

Painter is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-handed pitcher out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is the top-ranked prospect in the country on Perfect Game. The Gators also had the top-ranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class with outfielder Zac Veen.

Painter will definitely be selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic. His fastball sits in the low 90s and tops out at 96 mph with tailing life. He also has good command on his curveball and slider that results in a lot of swing and misses. He’s developing a changeup and could have a four-pitch mix by the end of the summer.

The Gators will likely never get the chance to see Painter on the mound in Gainesville. He has frontline starter potential and is already a projected top-10 pick for the 2021 MLB Draft.

2. RHP Chase Petty

Petty is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-handed pitcher out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Petty is the nation's eighth-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked right-handed pitcher. He’s also the top-ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey.

This is another Florida commit who is pretty much a lock for getting selected to play in the classic. He’s one of the top power arms in the 2021 recruiting class and was already clocked at 100 mph. Petty has a slider that sits in the low 80s with late life to it, and also flashes a changeup that could be a plus pitch with development.

Petty’s chances of making it to Florida continue to decrease as he continues to showcase his power fastball and have better command. That type of arm talent is very intriguing to MLB scouts. The fact he’s starting to fill up the strike zone makes him a more interesting follow for MLB scouts.

3. OF Jay Allen

Allen is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound outfielder out of John Carroll Catholic High School in Ft. Pierce, Florida. On Perfect Game, Allen is the 13th-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked outfielder in the country. He’s also the third-ranked prospect and top outfielder in the state of Florida.

Allen is probably the most athletic prospect for the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Florida pledge has had a busy summer with playing showcases and tournaments while also competing in the Elite 11. Allen is a potential two-sport athlete at the collegiate level. He’s the starting quarterback for his high school and possesses D1 offers as a football recruit as well. However, some of the top football programs haven’t offered due to his MLB Draft status.

This is a potential five-tool prospect who can make great strides at the professional level once he’s fully committed to one sport.

4. 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone

Caglianone is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound first baseman/left-handed pitcher out of Plant High School in Tampa, Florida. On Perfect Game, Caglianone is the nation's 34th-ranked prospect and top-ranked first baseman. He’s also the fourth-ranked prospect and No. 1-ranked first baseman in Florida.

This is one of the top two-way prospects in the nation. In addition to being the top-ranked first baseman, Caglianone is also a very talented pitcher. He tops out at 94 mph with some action, and throws a slider and curveball that can miss bats as well. He also has a changeup that sits in the low 80s and has a lot of depth.

Caglianone will probably make the Perfect Game All-American Classic due to his offensive upside and raw power at the dish. However, I think he’s a really good arm who can be a two-way player at the next level, whether that’s at Florida or in the minor leagues.

5. C Rene Lastres

Lastres is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound catcher out of Miami Christian School in Miami, Florida. On Perfect Game, Lastres is the 62nd-ranked prospect and sixth-ranked catcher in the country. He checks in as the sixth-ranked prospect and second-ranked catcher in the Sunshine State as well.

The South Florida native is arguably the top defensive catcher in his class. He has a low 1.9 pop time in games, as well as a 1.78 showcase pop time. His velocity from behind the plate is at 85 mph, which ranks second nationally. Lastres has a lot of raw power at the plate that he’s starting to tap into games. His exit velocity has topped out at 95 mph, and he also drives the ball to all fields well.

Lastres has a realistic chance of being selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic. It would be the third time in four years UF has had a catcher commit play in the All-American Classic Anthony Seigler did so in 2018, followed by Mac Guscette in 2020.

