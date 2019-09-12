News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 11:24:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Wildcats to watch against the Gators

Tanner Dennie • GatorsTerritory
Staff

The Florida Gators (2-0) begin SEC play this weekend as they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0).The Wildcats are coming off of a 38-17 victory over Eastern Michigan last Sat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}