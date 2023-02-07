Florida (13-10/6-4 SEC) vs. #3 Alabama (20-3/10-0 SEC) Coleman Coliseum | Tuscaloosa, Ala. Feb. 8, 2023 | 9 p.m. EST





TV ESPN2 | ESPN App PxP: Tom Hart | Analyst: Jimmy Dykes | Reporter: Alyssa Lang





Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 382 & SXM App 972 Streaming on FloridaGators.com & The Varsity Network App PxP: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey





Gators at a Glance

* Florida visits Alabama to face another top-5 opponent after notching a win vs. #2 Tennessee last week in Gainesville. The Gators are looking for the first top-3 road win in program history, going 0-16 in such games entering Wednesday's contest.

* This marks the first time in program history that Florida plays three AP top-5 opponents in a four-game span. With two of those three on the road and the lone non-top-5 game a trip to Kentucky, the last two weeks make up the toughest four-game stretch in program history.

* Florida faces four different top-5 teams in a season for the first time in program history. Four total games vs. top-5 teams marks UF's most since playing four in 2014-15, Billy Donovan's final season. This also marks the first time since 1976-77 that the Gators square off against multiple different top-5 SEC opponents.

* Florida ranks 10th in defensive efficiency and eighth in effective field goal percentage defense nationally (KenPom) as Florida has held SEC opponents to .372 from the field and .251 from 3-point range. * With his performance at Kentucky, Colin Castleton became the first player since Dwyane Wade 20 years ago (3/8/03 vs. UK) to post 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and a steal against an SEC team.

* Colin Castleton leads UF in scoring (15.6), rebounding (7.7), blocked shots (71), free throws made (96), assists (63) and steals (22). Will Richard paces Florida with 37 made 3-pointers and a .411 3-point percentage.

* As a team, the Gators' 6.0 blocked shots per game rank third in the NCAA. Individually, Castleton's 3.09 blocked shots per game rank fourth the nation.

* Colin Castleton's 20 points and nine rebounds led the Gators' win vs. #2 Tennessee, along with Kyle Lofton's 14 points and four rebounds. Both Lofton and Will Richard posted a +26 plus-minus. The win marked Florida's sixth all-time top-2 win and matched the highest ranked home win in program history.

* Florida turned in a complete performance vs. South Carolina, where Colin Castleton's 18 points led five scorers in double figures and the Gators dished a season-high 21 assists vs. five turnovers. Myreon Jones flirted with a triple-double with 10 rebounds and eight assists -- both career highs -- to go along with nine points and zero turnovers.

* UF built a 16-point first-half lead at Mississippi State, then staved off the Bulldogs' rally, getting a stop on the final possession of the game to seal the win. Colin Castleton posted 13 points, while Will Richard added 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Kyle Lofton and Myreon Jones combined for 11 assists and zero turnovers, and Lofton chipped in a season-high and team-leading eight rebounds.

* Colin Castleton earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Jan. 16 behind two strong performances in the wins at LSU and vs. #20 Missouri. At LSU, Castleton posted 18 points and five blocks with a career night at the free throw line (12-for-15). He followed up with an all-around performance against Mizzou, tallying 16 points, 13 rebounds, a career-high six assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

* The Gators' win at LSU snapped the Tigers' 13-game home winning streak. As UF made its second-half run, the Gators got timely 3-pointers from Myreon Jones and Riley Kugel, each of whom assisted on the other's big basket.

* The Gators had five players in double figures in their win vs. UGA, led by Kyle Lofton's season-high 18. Colin Castleton posted 12 points, eight rebounds, seven blocked shots and five assists, while Will Richard added 14 points and nine rebounds.

* UF's 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.