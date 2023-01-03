Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Billy Donovan Court Gainesville, Fla. | Jan. 4, 2023 | 7 p.m.





TV

ESPNU | ESPN App PxP: Tom Hart | Analyst: Jimmy Dykes





Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 384 & SXM App 974 Streaming on FloridaGators.com & The Varsity Network App PxP: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Gators at a Glance

* Florida and Texas A&M collide for the first of two games in a 15-day span, with the Gators making their SEC home debut under Todd Golden and the Aggies opening their SEC slate. The teams had one common opponent in nonconference action, both knocking off Oregon State.

* UF and TAMU are uncommon home-and-home partners, paired up for just the second time. The teams previously split a series in the 2014-15 season, with the home team winning each meeting.

* Colin Castleton leads UF in scoring (15.0), rebounding (7.6), blocked shots (34), free throws made (48) and co-leads the team with 15 steals (tied with Trey Bonham). Kyle Lofton has a team-leading 41 assists, and Kowacie Reeves' 20 3-point field goals are UF's most.

* As a team, the Gators' 5.9 blocked shots per game are tied for eighth in the nation (Illinois). Castleton's 2.62 swats per game rate 11th in the nation.

* Florida's nonconference schedule and overall schedule both rank second-toughest in the SEC (Alabama). All six of UF's losses are to top-45 NET teams, four of those to top-21 teams.

* Kowacie Reeves exploded for 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting vs. Ohio, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, to lead the Gators' rout in Tampa. Reeves also came back from the holiday break strong, leading UF with 15 points at Auburn.

* Alex Fudge had a four-game stretch from Nov. 30-Dec. 14 when he averaged 13.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds, shooting 18-for-32 (.563) from the field, 3-for-6 from 3-point range, and hitting 14 of 15 free throw attempts (.933). Fudge had a pair of double-doubles over that span, posting 16 and 10 vs. FAMU and 13 and 10 vs. Ohio.

* Florida posted a pair of wins vs. in-state foes (FAMU, Stetson) that saw five Gators score in double figures in both games, led by Trey Bonham's 23 points vs. Florida A&M and Will Richard's 14 against Stetson.

* Through Will Richard's first seven appearances of the season, he displayed impressive efficiency scoring 13+ points six times while shooting .607 from the field, .586 from 3-point range and .947 from the free throw line.

* Riley Kugel made his first career start vs. Florida A&M, marking six straight seasons and 15 of the last 16 in which a freshman started at least one game for UF (every season since 2007-08 except 2016-17).

* Colin Castleton's double-double vs. Xavier (11 points, 10 rebounds) marked his 15th as a Gator, tying him with Joakim Noah and Chandler Parsons for fifth-most by a Gator since the 1996-97 season.

* UF's 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

* Colin Castleton opened the season on fire and posted back-to-back 30-point outings, notching a career-best 33 vs. Kennesaw State and 30 vs. FAU.

* Castleton became the first Gator with a 30-point double-double since Joakim Noah (37/11 vs. Georgia, 3/1/06) and the only SEC player since the 1996-97 season with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game, a stat line he accomplished vs. FAU.

* Golden compiled a 57-36 record over three seasons at San Francisco and led the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and their first at-large selection since 1982.