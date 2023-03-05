Records: Florida 16-15 (9-9 SEC) | LSU 13-18 (2-16 SEC)





Next up: vs. Mississippi State, SEC Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 1 p.m. EST, SEC Network





Notable

* Florida posted its fourth double-digit comeback win of the season, rallying from 12 down, 44-32, with 15:45 remaining in the game. From that point on, the Gators outscored LSU 47-23.

* Florida's other double-digit rallies came at Florida State (19), vs. Georgia (13) and vs. Missouri (11).

* Riley Kugel led the Gators with 21 points, including 17 second-half points (4/5 from 3 in the second half).

* Kugel's eight straight double-figure games vs. SEC opponents marks the longest such streak by a Florida freshman since Bradley Beal (10, 2011-12).

* Kugel is averaging 18.3 points over the last eight games.

* The Gators wrap the regular season with a 7-0 record vs. other SEC teams also under a new head coach this season, poised for another such matchup vs. Mississippi State.

* Will Richard scored 18 points on an efficient 7-for-10 shooting night (3/6 from 3), following up Tuesday's career-high 24-point showing. Richard shot 8-for-14 (.571) from 3-point range over the past two games.

* Kyle Lofton chipped in 16 points, five rebounds and five assists on Senior Night.

* Florida earned a two-game regular season sweep over LSU for the first time since the 1986-87 season and fourth time in program history. The teams had split the last three two-game regular season series.

* The Gators have eight straight seasons without a losing record in SEC play, the longest such streak in the league and one of nine power conference teams who can make that claim (Creighton, Duke, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall, Villanova, Virginia).

* Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Kyle Lofton participated in Senior Night recognitions before the game.

Head Coach Todd Golden On the win...

"I'm really proud of our team, our program. Obviously had a big hill to climb losing Colin (Castleton) down the stretch. It would've been really easy for our guys to pack it in and say let's get to the finish line and figure out what we got. With Kyle (Lofton) and Myreon (Jones) being great leaders and Colin staying engaged with the team and holding that standard high, I felt like our guys have done a great job. Obviously, we weren't winning early on after that stretch, but to go on the road and beat Georgia by double figures, then come back and win this thing by 12 when it didn't look great for the first 24 minutes or so of the game. It says a lot about their resiliency as a group, but also where we're headed as a program. We're not going to be ok just getting to the finish line. We're not going to be ok with decent effort. I thought Niels (Lane) and Kowacie (Reeves) did a really good job of the bench as we went to that press in the second half, getting that energy level up. I thought Denzel (Aberdeen) gave us good minutes spelling Kyle. In the early second half, I thought he was kind of out of sorts, we gave him a little rest, he came back and was great down the stretch. You don't come back and win a game like this without multiple really good efforts, and I thought across the board, obviously Riley (Kugel) played great again tonight. Will (Richard) was fantastic with 18 points, scoring it really well and really efficiently. I thought Jason (Jitoboh) gave us really good minutes inside as well."

On how the press changed the game...

"I think it changed the whole complexion of the game from my chair. We were struggling to get ourselves going for whatever reason. I didn't feel like our urgency was good enough in the first half. We were quiet and weren't talking a lot on the court. We were trying to think and manufacture ways to get out of that. The press definitely did it for us. Once we got into it, everybody was really good and really effective in it. It bothered them. It took them out of what they wanted to do. We forced some turnovers and allowed ourselves to get easy transition baskets that gave us more confidence and juice, and (play) downhill from there."

Grad G Kyle Lofton On his last game in the O'Connell Center...

"It was special. It was my second [Senior Night], but doing it another school. I'm glad Florida took me in with open arms. I am glad we got the win."

On what was working for him...

"Just being aggressive and staying the course. I came out in the second half and missed a few. In the first half I missed three layups. Not giving up on myself and staying aggressive knowing these shots will fall eventually."

Freshman G Riley Kugel On his performance...

"I'd say the first half I was too lackadaisical. A couple of coaches came up to me and said pick it up. In the second half I came in and I know how to switch modes. Attack the defensive side and the offense will start flowing for me. That's really what I did."

On the press and its impact on the game...

"The press definitely sped them up a lot. They did not really expect it so once we started going with the press they were out of control and we did not really let them initiate their offense or play how they wanted to play. It really just messes up their game and I feel that really just impacted them on a lot of levels."

Sophomore G Will Richard

On handling the Colin Castleton injury and winning two straight to close out the season... "It shows our resiliency and being able to stick together and attack every day knowing we are short a few people. Knowing that we have to come together and play hard and win every day."

On if they feel more comfortable after a few games without Castleton...

"I'd definitely say we are getting a lot more comfortable. It was definitely a big adjustment for us because he does so much for us but after the time we have without him I definitely think we are more comfortable."