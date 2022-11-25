Florida 81, Oregon State 68: News, Notes, Quotes, Press Conference, & Photo Gallery





Phil Knight Legacy Moda Center | Portland, Ore.





Records: Florida 4-2 | Oregon State 3-3

Next up: vs. West Virginia or Portland State, Phil Knight Legacy (Portland, Ore.), Sunday, 8:30 or 11 p.m. EST, TV TBA





Notable

* Trey Bonham led the Gators' attack once again with 19 points to go along with three assists and no turnovers.

* Will Richard continued his consistent scoring, adding 13 points on just five field goal attempts. Richard has scored at least 13 points in all six games this season and is the team's second-leading scorer (14.5 ppg).

* Riley Kugel posted his second straight double-digit scoring game off the bench, chipping in 10 points off the bench.

* Florida opened the game on a 9-0 run with stops of the first four possessions of the game (two turnovers forced). The Gators ultimately jumped out to a 17-2 start over the first 6:08.





Head Coach Todd Golden On Florida shooting high field goal percentage against a team that gave up 27% FG the previous day...

"It was a concern of mine, obviously, coming into the game. They were fantastic defensively yesterday. It started with stops on the defensive end. I thought we got some run-outs early, which kind of took the lid off the rim. We saw our first couple perimeter shots go in, which I thought bred confidence within our club. This was our best offensive game of the year. We were 52 [percent] from the field, 42 from three, 86 from the line. Every run they went on - and they went on some runs, they made their last four threes of the first half - we had an answer for it. ... I'm starting to see certain guys really get comfortable. The young man that was sitting next to me [Trey Bonham] is one of them. He's had an incredible last five halves of games. He's just a fantastic scorer, playmaker, 19 points, three assists, no turnovers tonight."





On Will Richard...

"He's a super-winning player. He's an incredibly intelligent young man, a guy that can pick up schemes and defensive coverages really well. He's super-tough, which is something I really like as a coach. ... He doesn't run from contact. He likes to get in there and mix it up. He does a great job on the glass. I'm just really happy we have him on our side."





Junior G Trey Bonham On his confidence level...

"It's pretty good. I've been playing basketball a long time, so I'm feeling like the old Trey. It feels good."





On the team having a good shooting against a team that played great defense the previous day...

"I think it was just our mindset coming into the game. We knew we wanted to start off fast, throw the first punch. So just having that mindset, I think it just transitioned to the court - hit shots early, got stops early."