GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball will compete in the 2024 ESPN Events Invitational at Disney's Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, ESPN announced on Thursday.









The Gators join Minnesota, Wake Forest and Wichita State in the four-team event, which will include the first round on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) followed by championship and consolation games on Friday, Nov. 29. Florida last appeared in the event in Nov. 2016, finishing third in an eight-team field with wins vs. Seton Hall and Miami (Fla.).









Matchups, television designations and game times will be announced at a later date.









The Gators are 1-1 all-time vs. Minnesota, last downing the Golden Gophers in the second round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas. Florida has a 7-6 all-time record vs. Wake Forest, falling on the road vs. the Demon Deacons in last season's inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge. UF holds a 2-0 mark against Wichita State, sweeping an early 1990s home-and-home series with the Shockers.









The Gators enter their third season under Todd Golden in 2024-25, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and 24 wins last season with a pair of returning starters in Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard.









The Gators' 2024-25 nonconference schedule also includes a previously-announced home matchup vs. Virginia in the SEC-ACC Challenge.









