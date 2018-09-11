A 6-foot-3 guard from New Jersey, Klatsky discussed his feelings for Florida. "Coach Mike White and his staff have done a tremendous job there and they feel that I can help their program out a great deal," he said. "I can't wait to get onto campus next year and suit up for a program as prestigious as Florida."

Florida added another piece to its 2019 class upon the commitment of senior guard Alex Klatsky . A member of the Team Rio travel program, Klatsky’s pledge comes following his official visit to the SEC program this past weekend.

Klatsky is known for his shooting skills in the backcourt. He brings good size to the perimeter along with a solid know-how in being used within spot-up situations off of the ball.

Running with the Team Rio travel program for the past three years, Klatsky becomes the second member of the Gators’ 2019 class this fall. He spent an official visit on the program this past weekend alongside good friend and travel teammate Scottie Lewis, a five-star prospect that will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend.

Klatsky and five-star guard Tre Mann make up Florida’s class as the fall approaches. Beyond Scottie Lewis, someone that the Gators have as good of a chance with out of anyone in pursuit, the Gators sit in a strong spot to finish the year off with a nationally acclaimed class. CJ Walker and Omar Payne are two others Florida values greatly as they remain in each of their final lists.