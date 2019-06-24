Florida among Donell Harris' top schools
ATLANTA -- Donell Harris' recruitment is about to get interesting. The South Florida native recently backed off his pledge to Miami and is in the process of reclassifying to the class of 2020. "As ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news