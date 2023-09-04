Florida and Kennesaw State Tie 1-1





KENNESAW STATE, Ga. - Florida soccer and Kennesaw State tied 1-1 Sunday evening at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. It was Gators first trip to Kennesaw State.





It is the fifth time - and first since 2010 - UF has opened a season unbeaten through the opening five matches.





Tonight's Match Just like last Sunday, UF freshman Megan Hinnenkamp started the scoring in the opening half. Her opportunity started when Madeline Pirrello won the ball from an Owl defender. She brought the ball down the center of field and sent it forward to Tori Grambo just above the box. Grambo immediately sent the ball right to catch Hinnenkamp in stride as she moved through the box. Her left-footed shot scored top-shelf at far corner in 24th minute.





Florida dominated possession in the opening with play evening out in the final 45 minutes.





Kennesaw scored in the 66th minute to break up Florida's season-opening 385 scoreless minutes. Agata Giani slid to put in the Aila Swinton cross at the far post to tie the match.





The Gators had opportunities to add another goal. Perhaps one the best came in the 77th minute when Julianne Leskauskas shot from distance was pushed out at the far post lower corner for a corner kick by Owls goalkeeper Allanah Blye.





For the match, Florida outshot the Owls 16-4.





Coach Samantha Bohon Said: "Honestly, I'm really disappointed. I felt like we were flat for a good bit of the game. I think our game plan and what we knew would work proved to be true. We just had a really hard time executing. I felt like we lost the midfield a little bit in that second half and we ended up having to change formations. We then kept possession better, but that took a number out of the attack for us and we're pushing to try and get a goal.





"So we've got to figure out a little bit of a better way to respond to these away environments because we've got to do better than this. We needed more out of this game and we've got two more away games ahead of us. We'll definitely watch film, take a look at this and try and get better from it." - Florida Soccer Head Coach Samantha Bohon





Records: Florida: 3-0-2, 0-0-0 SEC Kennesaw State: 1-2-2, 0-0-0 ASUN

Series Record: Florida leads 1-1.

Next Up: This three match road stretch to close the non-conference schedule continues Thursday at Charlotte. This is the first meeting between the two programs. Charlotte (2-2-2, 0-0 AAC) and Virginia Tech tied 1-1 in home action on Sunday.

















(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)