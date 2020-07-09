Florida announced another home-and-home series Thursday, scheduling a pair of matchups with North Carolina State.

UF will travel to Raleigh, N.C., in 2026 to face the Wolfpack, then host them in The Swamp in 2032. Florida's road trip to NC State will be their first meeting since the 1992 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, where the Gators earned a 27-10 victory.

In addition to ACC opponents NC State and Florida State, UF will also play Cal in 2026. Athletics director Scott Stricklin has now scheduled a home-and-home series with six Power Five non-conference opponents: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Miami, NC State and Texas, along with the annual FSU rivalry and three-game series with USF.

Here's a look at the future games:

2022: Utah

2023: at Utah

2024: Miami

2025: at Miami

2026: Cal, at NC State

2027: at Cal

2028: Colorado, at Arizona State

2029: at Colorado

2030: Texas

2031: at Texas, Arizona State

2032: NC State