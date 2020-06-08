​The Florida Gators baseball program announced the name of its new stadium Monday. The UF Board of Trustees and University Athletic Association approved a proposal for the naming of Alfred A. McKethan Field at Florida Ballpark.

​Alfred A. McKethan will follow the Gators into a new era of Florida baseball. The McKethan family has been a part of the program dating back to 1987.

​McKethan helped the University of Florida raise $2.4 million to modernize the stadium for the 1988 baseball season. A large portion of those funds came from McKethan's financial contributions and fundraising efforts.

​Since Alfred A. McKethan has been involved with Florida baseball, the Gators have won nine SEC Championships, four SEC tournament championships and the 2017 College World Series, one of 12 appearances in Omaha. UF’s record during that time is 1,245-718-3.

​The school also announced that the work on the estimated $65 million Florida Ballpark is expected to be finished sometime this month and the demolition of Alfred A. McKethan Stadium is scheduled for July.

​"The McKethan family name has been synonymous with Gators Baseball for decades, and it is only fitting that the name will continue to have a presence at our new ballpark,'' Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. "We are very appreciative of their longtime generosity and support of the program, and we look forward to the next chapter of Gators Baseball."​