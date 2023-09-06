The 4,000-square-foot concession store will make fueling up during Gators games a seamless experience.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is set to open its gates this week to the 2023 football season, the Gators unveiled Wednesday a new and convenient way for fans to enjoy Saturdays in the Swamp.





Under construction for the past two months, the Swamp’s new Grab “N” Go Gators is a 4,000-square-foot concession store that will make its debut during Florida’s home opener against McNeese Saturday.





In partnership with the UAA’s concessionaire Sodexo Live, Grab “N” Go Gators will feature a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, limited hot food and assorted candies and snacks. The new stand will be located next to Gate 18 inside the former South End Zone Gator Sport Shop.





The store is equipped with roll up doors for easy access, and its 12 points of sale and latest payment technology will make fueling up during Gators games a seamless experience. Grab N Go Gators is a cashless store and will only accept electronic payments.





“We are very excited for Gators fans to experience the latest improvement to gamedays in the Swamp,” Executive Associate Athletic Director of Internal Affairs Chip Howard said. “Following the success last season of a number of pop-up grab and go stands throughout the stadium, the construction of the Grab “N” Go Gators stand at Gate 18 will provide fans with the latest technology for a quick service opportunity for food and drinks to allow them to return to the action quickly.





“We are appreciative of the partnership with our concessionaire Sodexo Live to make this a reality.”





Fans can still gear up for gameday by visiting the walk-up Gator Sport Shop stand next to Grab N Go Gators near Gate 18 and the North End Zone Gator Sport Shop located outside Gate 9. The Gator Sport Shop, located on the north end of the stadium, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on gamedays. The Gator Sport Shop is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays after home football games.