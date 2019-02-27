GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It’s finally here Gator fans. The University of Florida announced Wednesday spring practice will begin March 12 and four practices (including UF’s pro day) will be open to the public.

Gator fans can come out to practice on March 12, 14, 23 and 27 (pro day). In addition, practice on March 16 will be open to all season ticket holders.

That’s not all though. Practice on April 4 will be open to all Alachua County First Responders and Law Enforcement and practice April 9 is open to all UF faculty and staff.

The entire practice schedule is listed below.

· March 12 – 4:15 – 6:45 P.M.

o Open to Public

· March 14 – 4:15 – 6:45 P.M.

o Open to Public

· March 16

o Open to Season Ticket Holders

· March 19

· March 21

· March 23 – TBD

o Open to Public

· March 25

· March 27

o Pro Day (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and Practice (4:55 – 7:25 p.m.) Open to Fans

· March 28

· April 4

o Open to Alachua County First Responders and Law Enforcement

· April 6

· April 9

o Open to UF Faculty/Staff

· April 11

· April 12

· April 13

o Orange and Blue Game (1 p.m.)

All practices will be held at Sanders practice fields or the indoor practice facility adjacent to them. Parking will be available in the main Stephen C. O’Connell Center parking lot and garage.

Fans can enter the main McKethan Stadium gate entrance and follow the sidewalk to enter the Sanders Practice Fields.

However, for Tuesday, March 12 and Saturday, March 16 when the Gators baseball team takes on Florida State (6:30 p.m.) and Mississippi State (2 p.m.), respectively, baseball fans will have their ticket scanned at the main gate and walk along the sidewalk into McKethan Stadium as normal.

There is a lot to look forward to if you’re a Gator fan after Dan Mullen’s first season in Gainesville and this spring is the first chance to see how he can build off a 10-3 finish.