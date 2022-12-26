Florida at #20 Auburn Game Neville Arena | Auburn, Ala. Dec. 28, 2022 | 7 p.m. EST





TV ESPN2 | ESPN App PxP: Kevin Fitzgerald | Analyst: Jimmy Dykes





Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 383 & SXM App 973 Streaming on FloridaGators.com & The Varsity Network App PxP: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey





Gators at a Glance

* The Gators meet Auburn for the first time since toppling the second-ranked Tigers in Gainesville last February. The game marks a return to Auburn for UF head coach Todd Golden, who worked on Bruce Pearl's staff for two seasons (2014-16), one as director of basketball operations and one as assistant coach.

* The Golden-Pearl connection was not lost on the schedule-makers, as Florida and Auburn meet in an SEC opener for the first time in 30 years. Florida looks to capitalize on a Quad 1 opportunity in the only scheduled meeting between UF and AU.

* Colin Castleton leads UF in scoring (15.8), rebounding (7.6), blocked shots (30), free throws made (44) and co-leads the team with 13 steals (tied with Trey Bonham).

* Kowacie Reeves exploded for 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting vs. Ohio, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, to lead the Gators' rout in Tampa. Both of Reeves' collegiate 20-point games have come at Amalie Arena, as his career-high 21 points was vs. Texas A&M at the 2022 SEC Tournament held there.

* Alex Fudge had a four-game stretch from Nov. 30-Dec. 14 when averaged 13.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds, shooting 18-for-32 (.563) from the field, 3-for-6 from 3-point range, and hitting 14 of 15 free throw attempts (.933). Fudge had a pair of double-doubles over that span, posting 16 and 10 vs. FAMU and 13 and 10 vs. Ohio.

* Florida posted a pair of wins vs. in-state foes (FAMU, Stetson) that saw five Gators score in double figures in both games, led by Trey Bonham's 23 points vs. Florida A&M and Will Richard's 14 against Stetson.

* Through Will Richard's first seven appearances of the season, he displayed impressive efficiency scoring 13+ points six times while shooting .607 from the field, .586 from 3-point range and .947 from the free throw line.

* Riley Kugel made his first career start vs. Florida A&M, marking six straight seasons and 15 of the last 16 in which a freshman started at least one game for UF (every season since 2007-08 except 2016-17). Kugel co-led the Gators with 13 points vs. UConn.

* Colin Castleton's double-double vs. Xavier (11 points, 10 rebounds) marked his 15th as a Gator, tying him with Joakim Noah and Chandler Parsons for fifth-most by a Gator since the 1996-97 season.

* UF's 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

* Colin Castleton opened the season on fire and posted back-to-back 30-point outings, notching a career-best 33 vs. Kennesaw State and 30 vs. FAU. An individual has recorded back-to-back 30-point games nine times in UF history and Castleton is the seventh different player to accomplish the feat (see page 6 for full list).

* Castleton became the first Gator with a 30-point double-double since Joakim Noah (37/11 vs. Georgia, 3/1/06) and the only SEC player since the 1996-97 season with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game, a stat line he accomplished vs. FAU.

* Golden compiled a 57-36 record over three seasons at San Francisco and led the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and their first at-large selection since 1982.