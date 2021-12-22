Florida Ballpark Honored - Park of the Year

Florida Ballpark Honored as 2021 College Ballpark of the Year

The state-of-the-art Florida Ballpark opened in 2021 and features a 360-degree open concourse, shade structures for fans and high definition video and sound.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The home of the Gators, Florida Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field, has been selected by Ballpark Digest as the 2021 College Ballpark of the Year. The accolade came as part of the annual Ballpark Digest Awards, which hands out a widespread array of honors in the sport of baseball – such as Executive of the Year, Broadcaster of the Year and more.

"We are really proud of Florida Ballpark at McKethan Field and what it provides our athletes and our fans," athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "We look forward to it being a really important part of our campus for years to come. "Opened at the onset of the 2021 season, Florida Ballpark is a state-of-the-art, modern baseball facility featuring a 360-degree open concourse, shade structures for fans and high definition video and sound. After breaking ground in February 2019, Florida Ballpark was constructed with a $65 million budget. The stadium has a capacity of 7,000 fans and has the ability to add seating for up to 10,000.

The ballpark also includes a plethora of cutting-edge amenities for student-athletes. Batting cages and a pitching lab can be found inside the facility, while an all-turf infield is positioned adjacent to the right field wall. Florida Ballpark is home to a players' lounge, team meeting room, nutrition area, athletic training center and more

"It's really fulfilling standing on a concourse during a game and having people walk up to you and just start rattling off all the new things they like about the new ballpark," Stricklin said. "If you get one of those, that tells you it's worth it. "Florida is set to open the 2022 season at home the weekend of Feb. 18-20 in the form of a three-game series against Liberty of the Atlantic Sun Conference.