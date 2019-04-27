GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Pitching has been a major concern for Florida baseball this season, however, that was not the case on Saturday night against Kentucky.

It was the offense's turn to struggle.

The Gator bats were only able to manage three base hits the entire game against the Wildcats starting pitcher Zach Thompson. The lack of offense doomed the Gators as the team fell 4-1 in game two of the weekend series.

Florida (27-18, 8-12 SEC) found itself in a hole early. Starting Gator pitcher Jack Leftwich and Kentucky starter Thompson traded a scoreless first inning before the Wildcats jumped out to a lead in the second.

Kentucky (22-21, 5-15 SEC) put a runner on the lead-off the second as Leftwich plunked Austin Schultz with a pitch. Breydon Daniel followed that up with a one-out single, putting runner son first and second.

The Wildcats drew first blood a batter later. Cam Hill laced a base hit to right field, allowing Schultz to score from second and give Kentucky a 1-0 lead.

Leftwich gifted the next two runs to Kentucky. After the bases became loaded following a Zeke Lewis walk, Leftwich threw a wild pitch and allowed Hill to score from third a make it 2-0.

Leftwich ended up going four a and a third innings, allowing only the three runs on four hits. He also walked four and struck out two in his longest outing since March 22nd against Vanderbilt. Leftwich had been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand that has limited him.

“It didn’t open up or anything, most of the game some of the glue came off so I was pitching with just the skin,” Leftwich said. “I felt okay, I’m just trying to get my rhythm back. I don’t think I’ve thrown that much in a month and a half.”

A batter later, the Gator starting pitcher drilled Ryan Schinn in the back with a pitch, bringing home Marshall Gei to extend the lead to 3-0.

Florida didn’t get on the board until the fourth inning. Jacob Young sparked the offense, leading off the frame with a beautifully executed bunt down the third base line that resulted in a base hit.

Young advanced to second on Jud Fabian’s sacrifice-bunt and then reached third on a wild pitch.

Austin Langworthy then drove in his 28th RBI of the season, skipping a ground ball passed Schultz at short and bringing Young home to make it 3-1.

From that point in the game, the pitching would take center stage.

After Leftwich was pulled in the fifth inning after recording an out, Ben Specht entered in relief duty and held down the fort for the Gators.

The freshman righty kept Kentucky off the board over the next three innings to keep the Gators in the game. However, Specht stumbled in the top of the ninth, allowing a pair of runs to score that ballooned the Kentucky margin to 5-1.

On the flip side, Kentucky starter Zach Thompson fooled the Gator bats the majority of the night. Thompson only allowed two runners to get into scoring position all night and surrendered only three hits in a complete game performance. The Kentucky ace struck out 11 batters while walking only four.

“He’s probably a first-rounder,” O’Sullivan said. “You don’t see many guys like that in our league. It was a legitimate four-pitch mix.”

“He was able to slow down the ball very well,” Jacob Young said. “He threw a lot of strikes, he was moving it in and out and he was really just attacking us. We hit a few balls hard just right at people that could have got some things started but he threw well.”

The Gators had a chance in the eighth inning to claw their way back into the game. Brady McConnell drew a leadoff walk and then was able to advance to 3rd on a wild pick-off attempt. However, Thompson rebounded, recording three straight outs against Langworthy, Nelson Maldonado and Kendrick Calilao.

The Gators will now look to salvage the series on Sunday, attempting to take two of three from the Wildcats.

“They’re all important at this point,” O’Sullivan said of Sunday’s game. “I don’t want to put any more pressure on the guys then they already feel. Tomorrow is no more important than next Friday night against Georgia, or Saturday or Sunday or Tennessee or Missouri. We just got to hopefully string together a couple wins and see what happens.”

First pitch is at noon.











